Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Work

The 10 best global universities outside of the US, according to US News & World Report

University of Sydney students
WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

On Tuesday, U.S. News & World Report released its sixth annual Best Global Universities ranking. American universities dominated the list, earning eight of the top 10 spots, but the ranking which emphasizes academic research also highlighted top-notch schools from around the world.

"Many prospective students are looking to other countries for their education," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of education at U.S. News in a statement. "The Best Global Universities rankings give these students a starting point for their search. In addition to the rankings, students should also consider their fluency in the language of instruction, the fields of study that the school offers and the costs that come from studying in another country."

For their 2020 list, U.S. News evaluated 1,500 schools — an increase from the 1,250 schools evaluated last year — across 81 countries.

The ranking takes 13 different variables that measure academic research into consideration, including academic reputation, international collaboration, publications and citations. In order to gather information in these categories, U.S. News partnered with Clarivate Analytics to survey 26,810 professors, researchers, senior administrators, students and university employees from across the globe.

You can read more about U.S. News' methodology here.

Here are the 10 best global universities outside of the U.S., according to U.S. News:

10. University of British Columbia

University of British Columbia
peterspiro | Getty Images

Overall ranking: 30
Location: Vancouver, Canada
Total enrollment: 53,079
International students: 16,626

9. University of Edinburgh

JByard | iStock | Getty Images

Overall ranking: 28
Location: Edinburgh, Scotland, U.K.
Total enrollment: 29,220
International students: 11,305

8. University of Sydney

University of Sydney
Brendon Thorne/Getty Image

Overall ranking: 27
Location: Sydney, Australia
Total enrollment: 46,145
International students: 19,770

7. University of Melbourne

University of Melbourne
Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Overall ranking: 26
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Total enrollment: ~50,000
International students: ~20,000

6. ETH Zurich

Frederik van den Berg | Moment | Getty Images

Overall ranking: 25
Location: Zurich, Switzerland
Total enrollment: 18,452
International students: 7,288

5. University College London

University College London
Memitina | Getty Images

Overall ranking: 21
Location: London, England, U.K.
Total enrollment: 42,100
International students: 20,208

4. Imperial College London

Imperial College London
Jonathan McManus | Contributor | Getty Images

Overall ranking: 20
Location: London, England, U.K.
Total enrollment: 16,570
International students: 9,210

3. University of Toronto

University of Toronto
Lisa Stokes | Getty Images

Overall ranking: 18
Location: Toronto, Canada
Total enrollment: 73,370
International students: 15,067

2. University of Cambridge

Students walk through Cambridge University in Cambridge, east of England, on March 14, 2018.
TOLGA AKMEN | AFP | Getty Images

Overall ranking: 9
Location: Cambridge, England, U.K.
Total enrollment: ~19,000
International students: ~3,000

1. University of Oxford

University of Oxford
Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Overall ranking: 5
Location: Oxford, England, U.K.
Total enrollment: 24,299
International students: 6,772

The University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom were the highest-ranked global universities located outside of the U.S.

Both schools have long histories of academic prestige. Oxford is believed to have been founded as early as 1096, and Cambridge is believed to have been founded in 1209. Several other British schools including Imperial College London and University College London received high marks from U.S. News.

Many of the high-ranking global universities on U.S. News' ranking enroll a high number of international students, such as the University of Melbourne. Roughly 40% of the Australian school's over 50,000 students are international.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss:

VIDEO4:1604:16
Michael Horn: How to tell if your degree is worth the money
Definitive Guide to College
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact