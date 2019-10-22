The 10 best global universities outside of the US, according to US News & World Report

On Tuesday, U.S. News & World Report released its sixth annual Best Global Universities ranking. American universities dominated the list, earning eight of the top 10 spots, but the ranking — which emphasizes academic research — also highlighted top-notch schools from around the world.

"Many prospective students are looking to other countries for their education," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of education at U.S. News in a statement. "The Best Global Universities rankings give these students a starting point for their search. In addition to the rankings, students should also consider their fluency in the language of instruction, the fields of study that the school offers and the costs that come from studying in another country."

For their 2020 list, U.S. News evaluated 1,500 schools — an increase from the 1,250 schools evaluated last year — across 81 countries.

The ranking takes 13 different variables that measure academic research into consideration, including academic reputation, international collaboration, publications and citations. In order to gather information in these categories, U.S. News partnered with Clarivate Analytics to survey 26,810 professors, researchers, senior administrators, students and university employees from across the globe.

You can read more about U.S. News' methodology here.

Here are the 10 best global universities outside of the U.S., according to U.S. News: