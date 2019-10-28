'Free Solo' climber Jimmy Chin says this is how to prepare for a big challenge

Whether you're scaling Mount Everest, launching a business or even just starting a new job, a daunting new challenge can easily knock you out of your comfort zone.

Few people know that better than Jimmy Chin, the professional mountain climber, filmmaker and photographer. In a career filled with amazing achievements, the 46-year-old Chin has done everything from climbing (and skiing down) Mount Everest to winning an Academy Award for directing the 2018 documentary film "Free Solo" with his wife, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi.

And in 2011, Chin and his team even completed the first-ever successful ascent of India's nearly 22,000-foot high Meru Peak via the Shark's Fin route, which became the subject of another documentary film, "Meru."

In other words, Chin is no stranger to massive undertakings. He recently shared some of his advice on the best ways to prepare for your next big challenge with CNBC Make It.

"We're human. Anytime you're going after something big in your life where the stakes are high, the consequences are high, you're battling doubts [and] fears," Chin told CNBC Make It recently at a New York City event promoting Futurelight, a new line of North Face performance apparel.

That's as true for the average person facing a potentially life-changing moment as it is for a professional climber, like Chin, preparing to mount a dangerous expedition. What Chin has learned from his career, he says, is to not let yourself get overwhelmed by high stakes.

You might have "big, lofty goals," Chin says. "But you can't think about it purely in that kind of stakes. You have to deconstruct it."