'Shark Tank': This fighter-jet salesman quit 6-figure job to sell razors with 'aerospace-grade engineering'

Patrick Coddou seemed to have an enviable life: A great wife, a great job with an impressive salary. But that's not how he felt.
"I spent about a decade climbing the corporate ladder. I had a six-figure job. I literally sold stealth-fighter jets for a living," Patrick told the "Shark Tank" investors on Sunday's episode.
"On the outside, it looked like I had everything, but I hated waking up in the morning. I hated going to work. I went in and out of depression. It affected our marriage, and I became a person that I didn't recognize anymore. I saw my life 30 years in the future, and I saw myself still doing the same thing. So I finally decided to do something about it."
"Something" was founding, with his wife Jennifer, Supply, a company that sells high end, patented single blade razors.
"[We] use aerospace-grade engineering and a single, American-made blade that is supremely close [when shaving] and comfortable," Patrick said during the episode.
The Coddous said they put their life-savings into Supply and quit their jobs to focus on the business.
The couple asked the sharks for a $300,000 investment in return for a 10% stake in the company.
"I don't spend money on almost anything, but I splurge on my shaving, and I never found a single-shaving razor that does the job," Daniel Lubetzky, guest Shark and billionaire founder of Kind bars, said during the episode.
But Patrick explained that the single-blade prevents ingrown hairs and irritation and that the Supply razor has a "one-of-a-kind" feature that makes it easier and safer for a customer to change out a blade.
"The safety of the razor, the way you inject the blade, it's extremely safe," Patrick said during the episode.
A Supply single-blade razor kit costs $125, according to their website. (The co-founders told Sharks it cost $28 to make the product, but they planned on getting that cost down to under $10.)
"It's almost like the Cadillac of razors," Lori Greiner said.
However, Greiner didn't relate to the product, and Lubetzky did not believe he would be the right fit. They both declined to give Supply an offer. Mark Cuban also declined, saying he is "addicted" to his "multi-blade razor and shaving cream that [he has] used for 25-years."
Sharks Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary were left.
O'Leary offered the couple $300,000 for a 5% stake, but he wanted a perpetual $1.50 royalty on each unit sold.
"[Royalties] suck cash out of the company," Herjavec said in response. "It's very, very difficult to elevate a commodity product with a premium value, and that's what you've done."
Herjavec offered $300,000 for a 15% stake, and no royalties. And the Supply co-founders accepted.
"We put everything on the line for this company, so a royalty would be a disaster for us," Patrick said. "[The royalty] just takes money out of the business at a critical time in our growth, where we have to be investing every dollar back in our company and not putting it in some millionaire's pocket."
Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to ABC's "Shark Tank."
