'Shark Tank': This fighter-jet salesman quit 6-figure job to sell razors with 'aerospace-grade engineering'

Patrick Coddou seemed to have an enviable life: A great wife, a great job with an impressive salary. But that's not how he felt.

"I spent about a decade climbing the corporate ladder. I had a six-figure job. I literally sold stealth-fighter jets for a living," Patrick told the "Shark Tank" investors on Sunday's episode.

"On the outside, it looked like I had everything, but I hated waking up in the morning. I hated going to work. I went in and out of depression. It affected our marriage, and I became a person that I didn't recognize anymore. I saw my life 30 years in the future, and I saw myself still doing the same thing. So I finally decided to do something about it."

"Something" was founding, with his wife Jennifer, Supply, a company that sells high end, patented single blade razors.

"[We] use aerospace-grade engineering and a single, American-made blade that is supremely close [when shaving] and comfortable," Patrick said during the episode.

The Coddous said they put their life-savings into Supply and quit their jobs to focus on the business.