Bethenny Frankel wanted $5.25 million for her NYC loft but sold it for $4 million — take a look inside

Bethenny Frankel has sold her Soho loft for $4 million after about two years on the market.
The Skinnygirl founder and CEO purchased the downtown Manhattan apartment for $4.2 million in October 2014, according to Zillow, and spent about $400,000 renovating, reports The Wall Street Journal.
She originally listed the loft in February 2017 for $5.25 million.
Take a look inside.
The space is 2,392 square feet with two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.
The great room has 14-foot ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.
The open kitchen has high-end appliances and has marble countertops.
The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a marble bathroom.
Frankel, who recently announced should would not return to Bravo's "Real Housewives of New York City," has renovated and sold several properties in New York in recent years.
She renovated her penthouse in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood and sold it for $6.95 million after one day on the market in 2016. In 2018, she flipped a two-bedroom condo in Manhattan's Flatiron neighboorhood for $4.25 million. She also purchased two Bridgehampton homes: the first for $3.2 million in 2015 and the second for $2.5 million in 2017.
Frankel sold Skinnygirl Cocktails to beverage giant Beam Suntory in 2011 for a reported $100 million.
Leonard Steinberg, Herve Senequier, Amy Mendizabal and Calli Sarkesh of Compass held the Soho listing.
Disclosure: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal owns Bravo.