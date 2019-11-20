Bethenny Frankel wanted $5.25 million for her NYC loft but sold it for $4 million — take a look inside

Bethenny Frankel has sold her Soho loft for $4 million after about two years on the market.

The Skinnygirl founder and CEO purchased the downtown Manhattan apartment for $4.2 million in October 2014, according to Zillow, and spent about $400,000 renovating, reports The Wall Street Journal.

She originally listed the loft in February 2017 for $5.25 million.

Take a look inside.

The space is 2,392 square feet with two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.