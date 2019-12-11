These are the best small and mid-size companies to work for in the US, according to employees

While some of the most influential companies in the world tout global work forces in the thousands, working for a smaller company has its own perks. An organization with fewer workers can offer more hands-on experience, flexibility, better access to management and more personalized career paths.

An emphasis on some of these factors helped the following companies be named to Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list, which includes rankings for small and mid-size companies with 1,000 employees or fewer.

The job site allows employees to review their employers based on their satisfaction with the company overall and their thoughts on the CEO, as well as other workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, leadership within senior management and work-life balance.

Life.Church, an Oklahoma-based church with campuses around the country and an online presence, earned the No. 1 spot on Glassdoor's ranking. The church was founded in 1996 and currently has 36 job openings that include pastor roles as well as engineering, design and marketing roles.

While the average company rating on Glassdoor is 3.5 on a 5-point scale, Life.Church employees rate their employer at a 4.9. Ninety-eight percent of employees say they would recommend the company to a friend, and 99% approve of CEO Craig Groeschel. Some of the company's most highly-reviewed benefits include a 401(k) plan with matching based on years of service (starting at 5% once hired), affordable health care and paid family leave. Employees praise the company mission, as well as its commitment to professional and personal development.

The remaining best small and mid-size companies in the top five represent businesses in consulting, technology and human resources.

The yearly ranking takes into consideration more than 55 million employee reviews for 1 million companies. Here are the top five best small and mid-size companies to work for in the country, along with what employees are saying about the experience.