The complicated beauty of student debt forgiveness, according to the CEO who cleared the loans of nearly 400 Morehouse grads

In May 2019, Robert F. Smith, founder and CEO of private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners, gave a commencement speech to Morehouse College's graduating class. Then, the billionaire announced that he and his family would pay off the roughly 400 graduating seniors' student loans — as well as loans taken out by students' parents and guardians. The total gift of roughly $34 million brought the crowd to their feet and sparked a conversation about student debt, college affordability and Historically Black Colleges and Universities like Morehouse. At the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Smith spoke with CNBC about the economic and philosophical principals behind his decision. "Capitalism still is the most efficient system on the planet for uplifting humanity generally," he said. "But of course, in general, we go up, but we have individual pockets that don't necessarily participate. African Americans have traditionally not participated," he said, pointing to the Homestead Act, the Southern Homestead Act and redlining as examples of how African Americans have been kept from gaining generational wealth through land ownership. Student debt, says Smith, would likely have forced the Morehouse graduates to delay buying a home and participating in this system of creating wealth.

Billionaire Robert F. Smith announced that he would be paying off the student debt of the entire 2019 graduating class at Morehouse University. Marcus Ingram | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images