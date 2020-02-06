If you invested $1,000 in Beyond Meat at IPO, here's how much you'd have now

Beyond Meat, a producer of plant-based meat substitutes, now has its products available for purchase at dozens of major American fast-food chains and grocery stores across the country. Its products, which are designed to imitate chicken, beef and pork, have become a popular choice for those who aim to avoid eating meat.

Since going public in May 2019, Beyond Meat has partnered with Subway, KFC, Del Taco, Dunkin' Brands and more. And its shareholders have seen massive returns.

If you invested $1,000 in Beyond Meat at IPO, that investment would be worth nearly $4,500 as of Feb. 5, 2020, for a total return of around 345%, according to CNBC calculations. In the same time frame, by comparison, the S&P 500 earned a total return of around 14%. Beyond Meat has a current stock price of around $111.

While Beyond Meat's shares have done well over the years, any individual stock can over- or underperform, and past returns do not predict future results. Investors warn that this stock is likely to have many ups and downs ahead, which could make it a poor choice for investors with low risk tolerance. In fact, on Jan. 14, trading of Beyond Meat was briefly halted "due to volatility."

One high point: On Jan. 7, 2020, Beyond Meat stock surged 12.5% after its rival Impossible Foods dropped out of a deal with McDonald's, Reuters reports. Now, investors are banking on the idea that if a partnership between Beyond Meat and McDonald's expands, the alternative meat company's shares will rise to new heights.

CNBC: Beyond Meat stock as of February 2020.