Beyond Meat shares could be worth $130 with broader McDonald's partnership, says Bernstein

In this photo illustration, packages of Beyond Meat "The Beyond Burger" sit on a table, June 13, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Fast food giant McDonald's is the key to unlocking major returns for alternative meat company Beyond Meat, according to A.B. Bernstein.

The firm said if a broader Beyond Meat partnership with McDonald's materializes, the stock could reach between $105 per share and $130 per share, as much as a 35% rally in the stock. Shares of the planet based meat company shot up more than 4% to $87.40 on Wednesday.

"Should McDonald's decide to roll out the [plant, lettuce, tomato] more broadly in Canada and in the U.S., this could present meaningful upside to our sales forecast for Beyond Meat," said A.B. Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard in a note to clients on Wednesday.

McDonald's is currently testing Beyond Meat's plant-based burger in Canada and "initial feedback has been largely positive," said Howard. Shares of Beyond Meat rose more than 12% on Tuesday after Reuters reported alternative meat competitor Impossible Foods is no longer trying to win a deal to supply McDonald's with plant-based burgers. Impossible Foods said it cannot produce enough of its imitation meat to partner with the world's No.1 fast-food chain.

But Beyond Meat has had a volatile ride since its initial public offering in May. The stock rallied from the IPO price of $25 per share to $230 per share in July, before falling to $80 per share following the IPO lock-up expiry.