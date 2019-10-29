Beyond Meat shares plunge nearly 20% despite solid results as insiders rush for the exits

Wall Street was largely bullish on Beyond Meat after the alternative meat producer reported a much bigger profit than expected, but analysts warned the fundamentals may not matter right now for the once red-hot initial public offering.

Tuesday is the first time since the IPO that insiders can sell the stock, which could cause short-term pressure, analysts said. Roughly 75% to 80% of the outstanding stock is available to trade after the lockup expiration.

Beyond Meat plunged 24% to around $80 in morning trading Tuesday as investors anticipated a wave of insider selling. At that price, the stock would be down more than 65% from its record intraday high of $239.71 in July as the alternative meat hype reached a fever pitch. The shares were down 19% to $85.30 in midday trading.

"Much depends on the amount of selling pressure over the next few days," said J.P. Morgan's Ken Goldman in a note to clients where he raised his earnings estimates for the next two years and kept his overweight rating.

"Putting the lockup expiry in the past ultimately should incent some investors to start buying the stock again, though the shares could fade lower beforehand," Goldman warned.

Typically, founders, employees and early private investors who buy into a company before it goes public are restricted from selling for between 90 and 180 days. This is called a lockup period, which can cause a flood of insider selling and pressure the stock.

"Despite solid results the likelihood of early stage investors cashing out on a stock which is still up about 4x since its IPO, remains a drag in coming trading sessions," said Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer in a note to clients Tuesday.

Despite Tuesday's sell-off Beyond Meat shares are still up more than 230% since its IPO in May. Despite the pressure the stock is seeing right now, Beyond Meat is a success story, reaching profitability by its third earnings report at a time when IPOs are being scrutinized for their lack of a bottom line.