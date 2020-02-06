Why Spanx founder Sara Blakely hid her billion-dollar business idea from friends and family for a year

In start-up lingo it's called "stealth mode" — where founders keep their business secret, sometimes to keep information from competitors, sometimes as a marketing strategy. But in the '90s, Sara Blakely hid her fledgling shapewear company Spanx from even those closest to her for a different reason.

"When I started Spanx," Blakely said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday, "I kept the idea from my friends and family for a year knowing that out of love, they might prevent me from taking a risk."

Blakely only discussed her business with the people she needed to bring Spanx to market, which was her patent lawyers and manufacturers.

"[I]t was just a gut feeling I had to keep it to myself, because I believe that ideas are the most vulnerable in their infancy," she said on a September 2016 episode of "How I Built This." "And it's instinct to turn to your right or left in that moment and tell a friend or tell your husband."

Blakely said she did not want to share her idea because once she did, "instantly ego's invited into the mix."

"Then you end up spending all your time defending it, explaining it and not pursuing it. So I needed to be at the place where I knew I wouldn't turn back no matter what I heard," Blakely said.

With $5,000 Blakely had saved selling fax machines door to door, and no background in design, business or manufacturing, she launched Spanx in 1998.

"I was working on my idea at night and on the weekends," she said on "How I Built This," adding that she needed to keep her day job "because I needed the money coming in and the health insurance and all that comes with that."