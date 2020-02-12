Home Depot's strategy for hiring 80,000 new workers: help them with paying for school

On Tuesday, The Home Depot announced plans to hire 80,000 people for their busy spring season. And they're offering to pay some of workers' school expenses, to encourage them to take the jobs.

"Spring is like our holiday rush," Caitlin Harvey, manager of corporate communications at The Home Depot tells CNBC Make It in a statement.

The behemoth home improvement retailer, which currently employs over 400,000 associates across some 2,284 stores in North America, is hiring for a range of positions including in their garden center and distribution centers, as well as overnight freight, merchandising and other customer service roles across store departments.

In order to recruit such a large volume of workers, Home Depot is highlighting its tuition assistance program, which has reimbursed employees some $136 million over the past 15 years, the company says. The program provides part-time hourly employees $1,500 for educational expenses on their first day, $3,000 to full-time hourly employees and $5,000 for salaried employees.

In a tight labor market, The Home Depot uses benefits like this to attract new employees, Harvey says. "For young people facing rising tuition costs, educational benefits are a big draw," she says, which is why the company offers tuition reimbursement, along with educational coaches and an internship program.

This emphasis on education benefits has become an increasingly common recruiting technique for many of the country's largest employers.