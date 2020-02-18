Disney now has Disney princess-inspired wedding gowns that start at $1,200—take a look

Each year, at least 4,000 weddings take place at Disney parks and cruises around the world, and now Disney-obsessed brides hoping for a full Disney princess experience can dress the part. Disney announced a new line of wedding dresses inspired by its Disney princesses with the bridal manufacturer Allure Bridals that will range in price from $1,200 to $10,000.

The 16 new gowns are based on popular Disney princesses, including Ariel from "The Little Mermaid," Aurora from "Sleeping Beauty," Belle from "Beauty and the Beast," Jasmine from "Aladdin," Rapunzel from "Tangled," Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog" as well as Cinderella, Pocahontas and Snow White.

Each gown has "intricate detailing specifically inspired by the timeless characters know and loved by all," Kelly Crum, CEO of Allure Bridals said in a press release.

For example, the Ariel-inspired gown naturally has a mermaid silhouette.

The Ariel-inspired gown. All sketches courtesy of Disney.

And the Belle gown resembles the golden off-the-shoulder dress that the character wears in "Beauty and the Beast."

The Belle-inspired gown

The Tiana Platinum gown will be the first released from this higher-end collection, and it features intricate crystal hand-beading and appliques. The "Platinum Collection" gowns start at $3,5000. (The average cost of a wedding dress and alterations in the U.S. was $1,631 in 2018, according to The Knot.)

The Tiana-inspired gown

The princess designs will be available to purchase from bridal salons in early May. Seven of the new styles will only be available at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City, the bridal store featured on the TLC show "Say Yes to The Dress," as well as the Toronto location.

For those who want a Disney wedding, it costs a minimum of $30,000 to have a nighttime wedding ceremony at Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, overlooking Cinderella's Castle. (Couples who choose to get married in the park must schedule their event to coincide with park hours, so they often take place in the morning.)

But a wedding ceremony at one of the other attractions, such as Epcot, outside the Tower of Terror Ride, or by the Tree of Life tend to be cheaper, and only cost $4,500. And if you want to get married on a Disney Cruise Line, that starts at $3,500, but only accommodates up to 18 guests.

Of course, the ceremony venue is just one cost. Couples also must pay for food (which can cost between $140 and $190 a person), flowers, entertainment and transportation (which may be limited to just using Disney's preferred-vendors). Having costumed Disney characters present at the wedding is a common wedding add-on, but costs extra by the hour.

The average cost of a wedding ceremony and reception was $28,000 in 2019, and venues typically make up for a third of that cost, according to a recent survey from The Knot.

