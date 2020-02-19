The 10 most affordable US states to host a wedding

If you're trying to cut costs while planning your wedding, a great place to start is with your location. Depending on which state you choose to celebrate in, it could end up costing you far more — or less — than it would elsewhere.

Wedding website The Knot recently released its annual Real Weddings Study for 2019, which included the 10 U.S. states where it's most affordable to host a wedding. All 50 states were ranked based on the total average wedding cost, including the ceremony, reception and engagement ring.

Here are the 10 states where it costs the least to get married, according to The Knot.

The top four states on the list — Utah, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho — are all located in the western part of the country with total average wedding costs under $20,000. None of the most affordable states are located in the eastern half of the U.S.

Compared to the national average wedding cost, which was $33,900 in 2019, these states typically cost significantly less and may be worth considering if you're planning on a budget.

The Knot's study also looked at which states are the most expensive to host a wedding. The top five most pricey places — New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut — are all located in the Northeast and have total average wedding costs that exceed $40,000.