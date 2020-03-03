How this 'profound' lesson from Steve Jobs shaped Laurene Powell Jobs' business

Laurene Powell Jobs met Apple founder Steve Jobs when she was a 25-year-old student at Stanford Graduate School of Business. They married in 1991, and they were together until he died of pancreatic cancer in 2011.

"I grew up with him," Powell Jobs told the New York Times on Thursday. "Just like anyone that you share your life with, there's an exchange and a robustness. We had a very, very beautiful and rich connection."

Today, Powell Jobs, 56, is worth an estimated $25 billion. She inherited billions of dollars of stock in Apple and Disney from Jobs, and founded Emerson Collective with a $1.2 billion gift, according to Forbes. The LLC (limited liability corporation), which she runs, is "part charitable foundation, part venture capital firm" and invests in companies that "it says fit within the parameters of its philanthropic mission," according to Bloomberg. (The Collective has invested in businesses ranging from Pinterest to the NHL's Washington Capitals to publication The Atlantic.)

Powell Jobs says there are countless ways in which Steve Jobs has influenced her current work.

"One profound learning I took from him was that we don't have to accept the world that we're born into as something that is fixed and impermeable," she told the Times. "When you zoom in, it's just atoms just like us. And they move all the time. And through energy and force of will and intention and focus, we can actually change [the world]. Move it."