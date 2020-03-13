How to talk with your older parents about the COVID-19 pandemic—and have them actually listen

As most of the world bunkers down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, more attention has turned to the groups of people who have the highest risk of getting seriously ill from the virus, such as people with chronic health conditions and older adults.

But if you're a millennial or Gen-Xer with parents who are "baby boomers" or older, you might be wondering what this means for your parents in their 60s and 70s. It's tricky territory for concerned adult children, on top of figuring out how to work from home while staying sane and managing childcare.

My mom, who turned 61 this week, lamented to me over text message that she feels vulnerable, "because all of a sudden we fit the 'old' cohort," she said.

Other parents feel more chill. Lila Battis, a travel editor in Brooklyn, says her 73-year-old mother is "in the best shape of her life right now," because she runs marathons and plays tennis. As a result, she's not that worried. "I think she sort of feels like all that stuff sets her apart somehow," she tells CNBC Make It.

Deborah Ory is a photographer who lives in Brooklyn, but her mother is in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where her daughter also attends college. "My daughter traveled recently and has been on the NYC subways and around tons of students, so is anxious about exposing my mother," she says. Ory's mother, who is in her 80s, is actually calm. "But she is Canadian and really tough," Ory says. "Not much phases her."

In truth, a person's risk profile can vary drastically depending upon their lifestyle. A 70-year-old who runs marathons will have a much lower likelihood of getting sick than a smoker, for example.

The reason why age is a risk factor is because of the normal changes that happen to your immune system over time, Melissa Batchelor, director of the George Washington University Center for Aging, Health and Humanities, tells CNBC Make It. "The older you get, the less ability your body has to launch an immune response," she says. And the older you are, the more health problems you tend have, which further increases your risk.

So, what's the best way to communicate with an older loved one who's stubborn? Here's what experts say you can do to help amid the COVID-19 pandemic: