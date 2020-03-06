Should you skip the gym or a workout class because of the coronavirus outbreak?

With close contact, crowded spaces, heavy breathing and frequently-touched equipment, the gym might seem like a minefield for coronavirus infection.

Coronavirus, aka "COVID-19," is believed to spread through inhaling respiratory droplets that are released when an infected person sneezes or coughs, or from touching an infected surface and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. As of Friday, there are more than 101,000 cases in 88 countries around the globe, according to data compiled by the World Health Organization. And in the United States, there are at least 260 confirmed cases and 14 deaths in 19 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

As schools and offices close to prevent the virus from spreading, does that mean you should skip your workout class or gym session?

It depends where you live, Aubree Gordon, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan's School of Public Health tells CNBC Make It.

If there's a COVID-19 outbreak in your area, there could certainly be a risk of contracting it at the gym, so it might be a good idea not to go, Gordon says.

For example, in Washington state there are 79 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths in the Seattle area, as of Friday. In California, there are 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and one death as of Wednesday, when Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency. In New York state, there are 22 reported cases as of Friday.

Other states, such as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin have fewer cases, according to the CDC.

But even if there are no cases of COVID-19 where you live, "it still might be prudent to take some normal precautions," Gordon says.

Of course that includes washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, not touching your face, covering your cough or sneeze and staying home when you're sick. Or you could work out at home.

"At this point, people should certainly keep exercising," Gordon says. In fact, physical activity can boost your immune system, Michael Knight, assistant professor of medicine at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Services, tells CNBC Make It. "I would encourage my patients to continue getting moderate amounts of physical activity to lower their overall risk," he says.

Here's what you can do to stay safe at the gym: