CDC says Americans need to prepare for coronavirus now — here's what you can do

In the United States, there are currently 60 confirmed cases of coronavirus, aka COVID-19, in six states. The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the first possible community spread, or a case of unknown origin, in California on Wednesday.

The virus that first started in Wuhan, China has infected more than 80,000 people and killed at least 2,700 globally. The World Health Organization has yet to declare COVID-19 a pandemic.

Nancy Messonnier, head of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Tuesday that people in the United States should prepare for the virus to spread in communities.

"It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness," Messonnier told reporters.

For example, Messonnier suggested that parents think about how they would handle childcare of school closures. "For adults, businesses can replace in-person meetings with video or telephone conferences and increase teleworking options," she added. (In Japan, which currently has at least 800 cases of coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that the government would ask all schools to close for most of March, according to Reuters.)

COVID-19 is believed to spread through respiratory droplets that pass when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the CDC. Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, and they can appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Here are the steps that experts say would be helpful now before COVID-19 spreads in the U.S.: