Amazon employee in Seattle office tests positive for coronavirus

Amazon on Tuesday said an employee who works in one of its Seattle, Washington, offices tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We're supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine," the company told CNBC. "The employee is based out of Amazon's Brazil office building in Seattle, WA."

The office is in downtown Seattle on 9th Avenue, according to a search on Google Maps. It is not Amazon's headquarters office, which is located on 7th Avenue.

Amazon notified employees of the update in a memo, saying, "The employee went home feeling unwell on Tuesday, February 25 and has not entered Amazon offices since that time."

"We notified the employees who we know were in close contact with this employee," the memo continues. "The risk of transmission for employees who were not in close contact with this individual is assessed to be low."

Amazon asked employees who are experiencing symptoms to stay home and seek medical attention.

Washington state has seen the largest surge of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., including several cases at a nursing facility. Nine people have died in Washington as of Tuesday evening. The total number of confirmed cases in the state stands at 27 as of Tuesday, up from 18 on Monday. Health officials said 231 people in the state are being monitored for the virus.

Last week, a Google employee in Switzerland tested positive for coronavirus.

— CNBC's J.R. Reed and Annie Palmer contributed to this report.