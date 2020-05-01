A 'discouraged' Terrell Davis almost ditched his first NFL season: 'The only way you really fail is to quit'

Anyone questioning their talents or abilities when embarking on a new career can take solace in this fact: even future Hall-of-Famers have doubts.

That includes Terrell Davis, the former Denver Broncos star running back and NFL MVP, who won two Super Bowls in the 1990s. Davis, who was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017 after rushing for more than 7,600 yards in a seven-year career, almost quit football before he even played his first NFL game in 1995.

At the time, Davis was an unheralded sixth-round draft pick entering his rookie season in the NFL. He was trying to win a job as the Broncos' starting running back, but he entered the preseason as the team's sixth-string in the position. Davis also felt he wasn't getting enough playing time in preseason to prove his talent to his coaches, the now 47-year-old Hall-of-Famer told entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis in a recent Instagram Live interview.

When the Broncos traveled to Tokyo for the team's second preseason game, an exhibition match against the San Francisco 49ers, Davis got so discouraged in the practices leading up to the game that he nearly quit the team and flew back to the U.S., he told Lemonis, who is the host of CNBC's "The Profit."

"I almost quit in training camp when I was in Tokyo, Japan in preseason because I wasn't getting the opportunity to show them what I could do," Davis told Lemonis. "I just felt like it wasn't for me. They had faster guys who were better than me at the time, and I got a little discouraged, so I wanted to quit."

However, while Davis was ready to end his NFL career before it even began, the running back's plans to quit were actually foiled by an impenetrable language barrier.

"Fortunately, my Japanese wasn't so good and I couldn't get a flight out of Japan to quit," Davis told Lemonis. In fact, in a previous radio interview with ESPN in 2019, Davis specifically said he tried to arrange a flight home through his hotel's concierge in Tokyo, but the hotel employee didn't speak English, and Davis didn't speak Japanese.