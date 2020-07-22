Stimulus checks, tax cuts: Here's what we know about the next stimulus bill

The Senate is back in session this week, and its top priority is to hash out the next coronavirus stimulus package. Most of the relief measures put in place in March via the CARES Act expire soon, including enhanced unemployment benefits and an eviction ban on federal housing. But state reopenings have stalled as coronavirus cases have exploded. About 32 million Americans were collecting unemployment benefits as of June 27, according to the U.S. Labor Department's most recent data. Congress has promised to pass some type of stimulus bill in the coming weeks, which will likely include additional aid for small businesses and more provisions to help the historic number of unemployed people across the country. Nothing is set in stone yet, but here's where things stand now.

President Donald Trump is reportedly pushing for a payroll tax cut in the next bill, though it is unclear whether that will be included or not. Payroll taxes are used to fund government programs including Social Security and Medicare. Employees have 7.65% of their paychecks withheld for these programs, up to $137,700 in earnings. Employers match that percentage. The Trump administration has said it wants that tax to be temporarily eliminated. However, the tens of millions of people who are currently unemployed "wouldn't benefit at all" from a payroll tax cut, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, because they aren't paying those taxes right now. Instead, high earners — the people least likely to need extra financial help right now — would benefit the most in dollar terms. CBPP calculates that a couple earning a combined $275,400 (the maximum earnings subject to full payroll taxes) would see $10,534 in tax cuts over six months. Meanwhile, a single parent earning $20,000 would see $765 in tax cuts. This strategy would also further weaken Social Security, which is already in a precarious state. Social Security's trust funds could run out four years earlier than expected because of Covid-19, a recent study from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania found.

