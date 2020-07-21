Don't expect new coronavirus relief bill until August, top House Republican says

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he does not expect Congress to pass a new coronavirus relief bill by the end of July — meaning a key financial lifeline will likely expire.

"I envision that this bill doesn't get done by the end of July," the California Republican told CNBC's "Squawk Box," saying he expects Congress to approve legislation "probably in the first week of August."

If lawmakers cannot pass a plan by the end of the month, a $600 per week federal unemployment insurance benefit buoying millions of Americans will at least temporarily expire. The GOP wants to change the policy or reduce the sum, while Democrats hope to extend the assistance as the unemployment rate stands above 11%.