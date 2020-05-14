40% of low-income Americans lost their jobs due to the pandemic

Car line up at a drive-thru Three Square Food Bank emergency food distribution site at Boulder Station Hotel & Casino in response to an increase in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Three Square is currently operating dozens of emergency distribution sites at various times and dates throughout Southern Nevada to assist a growing number of people, many recently unemployed. (Photo by David Becker / AFP) (Photo by DAVID BECKER/AFP via Getty Images) DAVID BECKER

Nearly 40% of lower-income Americans lost work as the coronavirus pandemic began its assault on the U.S. economy, according to the Federal Reserve. One in 5 adults who were working in February reported being laid off or furloughed in March or early April, according to a Fed report published Thursday. (A furlough is a temporary layoff.) However, the economic downturn disproportionately affected lower-income Americans.

The leisure and hospitality industry, which pays the lowest average hourly wage compared with other industries, has experienced the most layoffs compared with other sectors of the economy, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Employment loss has substantially impacted the financial well-being of families, according to the Fed.