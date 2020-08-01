JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's morning routine: Wake up at 5 a.m. and 'read tons of stuff'

Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., spearheads the nation's largest bank – serving almost half of U.S. households with $3.2 trillion in assets and managing over 250,000 employees across the world.

And like many successful executives – from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk – Dimon starts his day with a routine.

After getting about seven hours of sleep, Dimon wakes up at "5 [a.m.], give or take," he said on the "Coffee with The Greats" podcast on July 15. Then, "I read tons of stuff" for an hour and a half to two hours.

To start, "I read quickly The [New York] Daily News" — Dimon's daughter, Laura Dimon, writes for the publication, and Dimon lives and works in New York.

Dimon also reads The New York Post "because everyone reads The New York Post." He says he reads a couple of sections, including the editorials. He also reads The Washington Post's op-eds. "Then I read The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times," he said.

He reads "tons of other stuff" as well, including "Grant's Interest Rate Observer, the Gloom Doom Boom Report and The Economist – a lot of economic stuff, analyst reports, transcripts [of speeches] and see what people say and stuff like that."

As for how he consumes his news, Dimon prefers reading the physical paper "because you tend to scan and see different stuff and it interests you and you read it."

"But if you do it online, you tend to push to only what you want to read and if I have time, I make myself read a bunch of stories that I wouldn't naturally read because I want to go beyond my natural habitat," he says.

"I read a lot of books too, [but] more on vacation than during the year," said Dimon.

After that, at around 7 a.m., Dimon said he typically exercises for about 45 minutes. "That could be aerobic, light weights, stretching, less running."

But Dimon said he does not usually eat before work, but will drink a cup of coffee. "I'm just not hungry in the morning."

However when Dimon is able to wake up naturally he said he exercises and then eats an hour later, maybe around 10 a.m. In that case "I may have an egg, a hard boiled egg, or something like that. But by 12 [p.m.], I'm starving. I eat at 12."

