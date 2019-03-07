How JP Morgan Chase became the largest bank in the U.S.

From the railroad and steel consolidations brokered by John Pierpont Morgan on Wall Street more than a century ago, to the repeal of Glass-Steagall, the financial crisis, and Jamie Dimon's leadership, J.P. Morgan Chase has been at the center of finance for more than a century.

Biographer of J.P. Morgan Jean Strouse, longtime bank analyst Mike Mayo and CNBC banking reporter Hugh Son help tell the story. You'll learn about how Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton are part of the bank's history, along with the first ATM, and the company's position moving forward into the future of digital banking.

Watch the video above to see how the country's largest bank got to where it is today.