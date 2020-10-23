Mark Cuban: These are the 2 books I’m reading right now

Self-made billionaire Mark Cuban has consistently attributed his success, in part, to his devotion to life-long learning. In fact, the "Shark Tank" investor previously called it "the greatest skill" to have. For Cuban, life-long learning means spending "four to five hours a day" reading, he told CNBC Make It in 2018. "I read everything I can. I don't care what the source is." On Friday, Cuban shared in a tweet the two books he's currently reading:

1. 'The Politics Industry: How Political Innovation Can Break Partisan Gridlock and Save Our Democracy'

By Katherine M. Gehl and Michael E. Porter Written by Katherine M. Gehl, founder of The Institute for Political Innovation (IPI) and a former Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) board member (a role to which she was nominated by former President Barack Obama), and Michael E. Porter, a professor at Harvard Business School, "The Politics Industry" is a critique of the current political system. Gehl and Porter compare the system to a business shutting out competition — and refer to Democratic and Republican parties as a "textbook duopoly," which Cuban agrees with.

"The Duopoly I would shut down in a nanosecond? The Democratic and Republican parties," Cuban tweeted on Wednesday. "Together they are the definition of anti-competitive collusion that has been successful shutting out competition in a manner that is detrimental to the American People every minute of every day." Although Cuban's opinion was met with disagreement on Twitter, he called "The Politics Industry" a "great book" overall.

2. 'Competing in the Age of A.I.: Strategy and Leadership When Algorithms and Networks Run the World'