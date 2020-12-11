This company allows workers to take a 6-month leave of absence and retain 20% pay—here's why

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the U.S. child-care crisis and has already left a mark on workforce participation rates — particularly for women around the country. Already, 2.2 million women left the labor force between February and November, according to an analysis from the National Women's Law Center. A September report from Lean In and McKinsey & Company found that 1 in 4 women were considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce, in large part due to increased household and child-care responsibilities during the pandemic. Kim Jones, people experience leader at the professional services network PwC, quickly saw these responsibilities take a toll on the company's 55,000 U.S. employees. These concerns hit close to home for Jones, who says she raised her only daughter, who is now 20 years old, as a single parent. By the summer, as parents grew concerned with how they would weather distance learning and prolonged child-care shortages through the fall, leaders at PwC announced several new benefits intended to support families.

Workplace benefits consider child-care access, costs

One addition was a new leave of absence pay, which allows workers to take a leave of absence for up to six months and continue to receive 20% of their pay during that time. "Not everyone can do this given their economic uncertainty," Jones tells CNBC Make It, but adds that the program aims to help workers who can get by on less income while they regain control of their home lives as the pandemic continues. The benefit took effect in August and has been extended to cover approved leaves that start on or before March 31, 2021 (this would cover 20% pay for a leave of absence through September 30, 2021). The leave can also be taken more than once. A leave of absence benefit could also help parents stay in the workforce instead of being forced to sever ties with their employer. Jones gave the example of one employee who took a 3-month leave to better manage daily life for herself and three small kids at home when school resumed in the fall. She has since returned to working from home. "She said it was one of the best things she took part of here," Jones says, adding "she was promoted mid-year off-cycle, which doesn't happen all that often at PwC." The benefit is "just one tangible example of how we can help people with these different options for working parents," Jones adds. PwC also increased their usual $1,000 emergency child-care stipend to $2,000 during the pandemic, effective through June 30, 2021. The stipend can be used to cover child, spouse or eldercare costs when their usual care provider is not available.

Where national and company policies stand