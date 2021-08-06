70% of college students say affordability impacted their fall 2021 plans

College students today face undeniably difficult pressures. They must confront college costs that have skyrocketed over the past several decades and they must navigate earning an education during a global pandemic.

According to Citizens' Annual Student Lending survey of 2,019 college students and their parents conducted June 15 through 26, these realities are top of mind. An estimated 70% of current college students say that concerns around college affordability had a moderate or high impact on fall 2021 enrollment plans.

Public health concerns about coronavirus have subsided slightly since last year. In 2020, 53% of current college students said they worried about their safety due to the pandemic. Still, 36% of current college students said such concerns had a high impact on their fall 2021 plans.

"Our annual survey has consistently shown that young adults are worried about their future and the cost of college," says Christine Roberts, head of student lending at Citizens. "We are seeing families embracing discussions around the cost of college earlier and it remains critical for financial institutions to continue to support their customers as they navigate these difficult family conversations."

Half of families tell Citizens they had conversations about paying for college during their students' first two years of high school or earlier, and 20% say they had those discussions in 8th grade or prior.

While the pandemic may have temporarily slowed rising college costs, 56% of respondents say they expect their costs (including tuition, room and board, meal plans, travel and activities) to increase this year by $8,700, on average.

Over the past 10 years, college costs have increased by roughly 25% and U.S. student debt has increased by more than 100%. Today, 44.7 million borrowers collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion dollars in student debt.