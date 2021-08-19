Job openings requiring vaccination are up 90% in August compared to July

Looking for a new job? You might be required to provide proof of vaccination to get one.

The share of job postings per million that require candidates be vaccinated against Covid-19 specifically is up 34% in the first week of August compared to the same period in July, according to data from the jobs site Indeed; meanwhile, the share of roles requiring job-seekers be vaccinated in general, but don't mention Covid-19 specifically, is up by 90% month-over-month.

This has more to do with the fact that the Covid-19 vaccine is still new, so U.S. employers have yet to standardize the language they use when listing pandemic-era vaccine mandates in a job description, says Indeed Hiring Lab economist and report author AnnElizabeth Konkel.

The keyword "Covid-19" might not be there, she tells CNBC Make It, but anyone "reading it as a person living through the pandemic" will understand the message.

The total number of open roles requiring vaccination is still low — roughly 1,200 job postings per million — and make up less than 1% of total listings on Indeed. However, the numbers are roughly double from early July, and well above the 50 job postings per million from early February, at which point vaccines were just beginning to reach the American working public.

The small but growing share of job-seeker vaccine requirements could indicate the turning point of a larger, nationwide trend, Konkel says: "We're watching to see if it takes off going into the fall and winter months."