Covid vaccine mandates sweep across corporate America as delta variant spurs action

The U.S. government may not require that everyone get Covid-19 vaccines, but large employers across corporate America are stepping into the void.

More than a dozen large U.S. corporations, including Walmart, Google, Tyson Foods and United Airlines, have recently announced vaccine mandates for some or all of their workers.

"With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce," Dr. Claudia Coplein, Tyson's chief medical officer, said in a statement Tuesday.

The U.S. reported a seven-day average of more than 108,600 new cases per day as of Sunday, up 36% from a week earlier, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. With 83% of sequenced coronavirus cases nationwide stemming from the delta variant, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, vaccinations are seen by health officials and corporate management as the safest way to get employees who have been working remotely back to the office.

Though some employers now unilaterally mandate vaccines, most have limited the scope of their guidance to certain offices or specific groups of workers.

Google and Facebook have mandated Covid immunizations for anyone returning to their U.S. offices. Walmart, which has 1.6 million U.S. employees, has imposed a vaccine mandate for all corporate and management staff, while store employees must wear masks in high-risk counties.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon outlined the retailer's plans to keep "gradually coming back into our office spaces with the idea of being closer to pre-pandemic levels after Labor Day."

In April 2020, a Gallup poll found that 70% of employees surveyed were working from home. Companies are attempting to bring their workforce back into the office, but some have already begun pushing back their return dates as Covid case counts surge. Late last month, Google postponed its return to office deadline to Oct. 18, a delay of more than a month.

"Although I'm not a big fan of mandates, we need to use a variety of incentives to encourage as many people as possible to practice effective infection control," said Dr. Stephen Morse, a professor of epidemiology at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center. "If that's the best or only way to motivate some people, then that's one tool in our toolbox."

United Airlines said Friday that all of its roughly 67,000-person U.S. employees must provide proof that they are vaccinated against Covid no later than Oct. 25, becoming the country's first major airline to issue such a mandate. Employees risk termination if they don't comply, though United said there will be exemptions for religious or medical reasons.

"We know some of you will disagree with this decision to require the vaccine for all United employees," United Airlines' CEO Scott Kirby and the airline's president, Brett Hart, wrote to employees announcing the vaccine requirement. "But, we have no greater responsibility to you and your colleagues than to ensure your safety when you're at work, and the facts are crystal clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated."

Budget carrier Frontier Airlines followed suit hours later with its own mandate but said employees either need to show proof of inoculation by Oct. 1 or take regular Covid tests.

For better or worse, vaccines and other tools to fight the virus such as masks, have become controversial in the U.S. But health officials say the measures are necessary to save lives.

"To leave it up to the individual is to say that there are people who are going to make a choice that puts co-workers at risk," said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious disease physician at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "So I think it's a responsible, important, necessary thing to do."

Even companies with the most expansive mandates are required by law to allow some exceptions.

Facebook's vice president of people, Lori Goler, said the company of nearly 59,000 global employees will have a process in place for people who can't be vaccinated for medical or other reasons and that it's working with experts "to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone's health and safety."

The Alphabet Workers Union, which represents over 800 employees across Google and its parent company, expressed concern over the exceptions to Google's vaccine mandate, saying the company has provided insufficient details surrounding the exemption process. A spokesperson for the union said the mandate exists "to convince white collar workers to come back to the office," while "a boatload of people" remain unvaccinated.

Google did not respond to a request for comment. Alphabet employed over 135,000 employees worldwide as of last year.

Other companies have faced pushback from unions on their vaccine directives. After Tyson announced last week that all 120,000 of its office and plant personnel must get vaccinated, United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents 24,000 Tyson meatpacking workers, voiced reservations about mandating vaccines that lack the FDA's full approval.

"UFCW will be meeting with Tyson in the coming weeks to discuss this vaccine mandate and to ensure that the rights of these workers are protected, and this policy is fairly implemented," UFCW International President Marc Perrone said in a statement. Perrone added that he wanted to ensure Tyson's union workers receive paid time off to receive and adjust to the vaccine.