Women get better returns on their investments than men—here’s why

As it turns out, women investors have a slight edge over men when it comes to long-term gains, according to Fidelity's 2021 Women and Investing Study.

Women's investment returns were 0.4% higher than men's, on average, according to the report, which analyzed the annual performance of 5.2 million customer accounts from January 2011 to December 2020.

There are a few reasons women tend to broadly outperform men, says Lorna Kapusta, head of women investors and customer engagement at Fidelity. The first is that they trade less, allowing them to ride out market lows and avoid extra fees. They also tend to invest more consistently, which means they aren't trying to time the market. Past research has also found women outperform men for similar reasons.

Still, despite their performance, women are less confident than men when it comes to judging their financial prowess: The report, which also surveyed 2,400 American adults actively contributing to a workplace retirement account, finds only 4 in 10 women are comfortable with their investing knowledge.

"I don't see this as a women versus men thing. What I really want this to focus on is the myth that women aren't good investors," says Kapusta. "Women have self-doubt. But what it shows you is that when they do invest, they are very good at it."