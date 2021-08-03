Investing some savings is one of the best ways to grow your wealth

Marko Geber

You've reached your emergency fund savings goal, and have the capacity to continue saving even more. Where should you put the money? For younger investors, it's especially important that they're putting some of their longer-term savings into the stock market. With years and even decades until they need that money, they stand to gain the most from such investments. However, investors in their 20s may actually be playing it too safe, a recent survey found. This age group has more than 28% of its wealth in cash, according to a survey from financial services company Personal Capital. That is more than any other age cohort apart from retirees in their 80s and 90s, who are holding 29% and 31% in cash, respectively. "Sometimes instead of putting a plan in place, it's easier to not think about it," said Michelle Brownstein, a certified financial planner and senior vice president of Personal Capital's private client group.

Need for education Younger people, especially those just starting out, may not understand how they should be investing in the market, according to Brownstein. A lack of awareness, especially for long-term goals such as retirement, may mean younger people are leaving money on the sidelines, she said. Some are diligent savers but miss the next step of how much they should be contributing to investment accounts such as an employer-sponsored 401(k), an individual retirement account or even a brokerage account. In addition, this age group may be juggling financial goals that compete with retirement, such as paying off student loan debt, buying a house or even getting married. More from Invest in You:

Has the 4-day workweek's time come? Some predict it will catch on Of course, it is important to have a emergency fund, something that many have found is even more of a priority after the coronavirus pandemic. Generally, personal finance experts recommend having three months to six months — or even longer — of living expenses in cash in case of an emergency. But, if you have met that goal and are continuing to save, that extra money should be going into an investment account, according to Brownstein, especially if you don't plan on needing it for anything in the next few years. "If it's not cash they need in the next 18 months, it should be invested," she said. The power of the stock market Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to build wealth. By keeping too much cash on the sidelines, younger investors could miss out on years of healthy returns that would benefit them in the long term. That's because the longer you have for your money to compound — basically, your interest earning interest — the more you will accumulate even if you start with a modest amount. "The other good thing about investing in the stock market is that it's relatively easy," said Roger Ma, a CFP at lifelaidout in New York and author of "Work Your Money, Not Your Life," adding that options such as target-date funds and index funds help simplify the process. Any retirement fund offers these choices, from an employer-sponsored 401(k) to a Roth IRA.