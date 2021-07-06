Will the post-Covid world include a 4-day workweek? As Kickstarter tests it out, some predict it will catch on

Paul Bradbury | OJO Images | Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic is breathing new life into the argument for a four-day workweek. As employees report burnout and many are refusing to return to the office post-pandemic, employers are rethinking workplace flexibility. For New York-based crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, one way to address that is the four-day workweek, which it is testing out next year. Despite the reduced hours, workers will still receive the same pay. The idea is that in those four days, there will be fewer interruptions and more focus on work. "I fundamentally believe that something like this would allow us to be more potent as a group," Kickstarter CEO Aziz Hasan said. "It's really about — if our time and attention is focused as best as it can be in those four days — can we have a more potent impact on the things that we care about from a professional standpoint, so that it opens up so much more range for us personally?"

While Kickstarter is the latest U.S. company to announce the move, Andrew Barnes, co-founder of the nonprofit platform 4 Day Week Global, hopes more will follow. Barnes tested the concept in 2018 at his New Zealand-based company Perpetual Guardian, which manages wills, trusts and estates, after reading an article that said workers were only productive a couple hours a day. He soon discovered that not only were his employees happier, but productivity also improved. They were doing at least the same amount of work in less time. "Our profitability has gone up. Our revenue has gone up. Our staff turnover has dropped," Barnes recently told CNBC. Barnes founded 4 Day Week Global with partner Charlotte Lockhart and has been touting the benefits for the past few years. In 2019, Microsoft Japan tested it out and reported a 40% jump in productivity, in part because it capped meetings at 30 minutes. The pair recently launched a new campaign to bring more companies aboard. More from Invest in You:

House passes bill to protect older Americans in the workplace "Post-pandemic, we have clearly rethought how we work," said Barnes, who also wrote a book titled "The 4 Day Week." "If anyone had said two years ago you could run a multinational from your kitchen table and the rest of your staff was working from home, we would have thought that was nuts." Therefore, in a post-pandemic world, a four-day workweek may give employers an edge when it comes to hiring, Lockhart said. "There is a young generation heading into the workforce that has a very different view on how they want to engage with work, and the impact that work has on their lives and the planet," she said. In fact, 63% of businesses said it is easier to attract and retain talent with a four-day week, according to a 2019 report by Henley Business School in the U.K. In addition, it found that 78% of employees with four day weeks are happier and less stressed.

