10 jobs with the best future outlook for college grads—some pay more than $100,000 per year

The number of college graduates in the U.S. continues to grow. In 2011, 41 million people 18 and older had a bachelor's degree, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. By 2021, that number had jumped to 56 million. This spring, millions more will be joining them.

If you're just entering the job market, this is a particularly good moment to be looking. "The class of 2022 graduated into the hottest job market ever right now," says Sinem Buber, lead economist at ZipRecruiter. "We never had more job openings per unemployed person in U.S. history. There are almost two job openings per unemployed person right now."

When it comes to the longevity of your career, some jobs have a greater outlook for the future than others. ZipRecruiter collected the job titles with the best future outlook that also require a bachelor's degree per Bureau of Labor Statistics projections. These are titles predicted to add tens or hundreds of thousands of new jobs through 2030. The site compiled them for its The Job Market Outlook for Grads report.

Here are the top 10 jobs with the best future outlook, including their median annual salaries according to BLS.