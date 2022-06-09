10 jobs with the best future outlook for college grads—some pay more than $100,000 per year
The number of college graduates in the U.S. continues to grow. In 2011, 41 million people 18 and older had a bachelor's degree, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. By 2021, that number had jumped to 56 million. This spring, millions more will be joining them.
If you're just entering the job market, this is a particularly good moment to be looking. "The class of 2022 graduated into the hottest job market ever right now," says Sinem Buber, lead economist at ZipRecruiter. "We never had more job openings per unemployed person in U.S. history. There are almost two job openings per unemployed person right now."
When it comes to the longevity of your career, some jobs have a greater outlook for the future than others. ZipRecruiter collected the job titles with the best future outlook that also require a bachelor's degree per Bureau of Labor Statistics projections. These are titles predicted to add tens or hundreds of thousands of new jobs through 2030. The site compiled them for its The Job Market Outlook for Grads report.
Here are the top 10 jobs with the best future outlook, including their median annual salaries according to BLS.
Elementary school teacher
Median annual salary: $61,350
Market research analyst
Median annual salary: $63,920
Accountant
Median annual salary: $77,250
Registered nurse
Median annual salary: $77,600
Management analyst
Median annual salary: $93,000
Project management specialist
Median annual salary: $94,500
Operations manager
Median annual salary: $97,970
Medical and health services manager
Median annual salary: $101,340
Software developer
Median annual salary: $110,140
Financial manager
Median annual salary: $131,710
Some of these jobs may require more degrees or further training, like elementary school teacher. Registered nurses require a bachelor's or associate's in nursing, or a diploma from a nursing program. Both must be licensed by the state.
And if some of these are of interest but the degree you got didn't necessarily cover those subjects, "You can get into them without a traditional four-year degree if you do some kind of certification or boot camp," says Georgene Huang, co-founder and CEO of Fairygodboss. There are plenty of software engineering courses and boot camps online, for example.
Marketing is another one. "There's many, many, many online certifications you can get for marketing," she says. In fact, in that field in particular, "There's a lot of self teaching and experience that can substitute for a degree," she says.
Check out:
Austin, Nashville, Denver and 7 other top cities for entry-level workers
The top 5 jobs employers are hiring for right now—and how much they pay
Nearly 400,000 women joined the labor force in May—and women of color led the charge
Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter