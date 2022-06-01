The job market is still hot — for now

Workers continue to benefit from a hot job market characterized by near-record demand for their labor, which has translated to ample choice and higher pay.

However, there are signs of a slowdown in some industries and Federal Reserve policy could dampen the good times for workers.

"Workers still have a considerable amount of leverage in the U.S. labor market," according to an analysis by Nick Bunker, economic research director at the Indeed Hiring Lab.

"[They're] having their moment in the sun, but some clouds are likely to come along and darken the outlook," he added.

There were 1.2 million layoffs in April, a record low, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday. That indicates employers are trying to hold onto their workers amid an elevated number of open positions and voluntary resignations, or "quits."

Job openings hit 11.4 million at the end of April, a decrease from the record 11.9 million openings in March but still near all-time highs, according to the Labor Department. (Openings are a proxy for employer demand for workers.)