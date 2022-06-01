These bachelor's degrees from public colleges pay more than $100,000

A study based on data from the U.S. Department of Education looks at the bachelor's degrees from public universities that pay an annual salary of at least $100,000 three years after completion and have a 100% employment rate.

However, current college students can earn more than twice that depending on the college and area of concentration.

As hiring demand continues to rise, the average starting salary for the Class of 2022 is projected to be more than $50,000 .

10 public colleges where median earnings can exceed $100,000 just three years after students graduate

A bachelor's from the University of Washington's Seattle campus in the field of allied health diagnostic, intervention, and treatment has the highest earning potential.

All graduates have a job within two years of graduating and earn a median salary of $131,592 the following year, the study by ProWritingAid found.

In the second spot is marine transportation at the Northwestern Michigan College, which can earn graduates $112,111 three years out of school.

Rounding out the top five are bachelor's degrees in registered nursing, nursing administration, nursing research and clinical nursing from California State University's Monterey Bay and the Stanislaus campuses, where alumni earn a median salary of $110,683 and $104,737, respectively.

And, graduates of California State's Maritime Academy, which offers a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering related technologies, earn $102,821 three years after completion.

Overall, there were 140 degrees with a median annual salary of more than $100,000 within three years of graduation — of those, 93 were from private colleges and 47 were from public institutions, ProWritingAid found.

Coming out of the pandemic, it's more important than ever for students and families to find colleges that offer the best value.

Of course, public schools also cost significantly less.

Tuition and fees plus room and board for in-state students at four-year public colleges averaged $27,330 in the 2021-22 school year; for out-of-state students, it was $44,150, according to the College Board.

In comparison, students at four-year private college pay $55,800, on average, although when factoring in other expenses, the total tab can be more than $70,000 a year.