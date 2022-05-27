5 years ago, New York made 4 years of college free for residents. Here’s how it's going

Even though college enrollment has slid since the start of the pandemic, many students still want to get a degree, and for some, free tuition programs are the only way to make higher education a reality.

In 2017, the state of New York's Excelsior Scholarship made headlines when it became the first in the nation to cover four years of tuition without being tethered to academic performance.

New York initially said more than 940,000 students with family incomes up to $125,000 could qualify. New York's program applies to all schools at the City University of New York and State University of New York.

But as of the end of this academic year, just under 73,000 students have received the scholarship enabling them to attend CUNY or SUNY tuition-free, according to Angela Liotta, a spokeswoman for New York State Higher Education Services Corporation.

A separate research report found that of first-year CUNY undergraduates, only about 25% of eligible students are Excelsior recipients and the lowest-income students are most likely left out.

Roughly two-thirds, or 68%, of program dollars flow to students with incomes at or above $70,000, according to Judith Scott-Clayton, a professor of economics and education at Columbia University's Teachers College and an author of the report.

The application process — "the hoops and hurdles and the fine print" — may be a barrier, she said.

"There still aren't many students at CUNY that are getting this award," Scott-Clayton said. "That was surprising."