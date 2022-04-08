Free college is now a reality in nearly 30 states

Carla Osborn, second from left, with her classmates at Clovis Community College in New Mexico.

"I didn't want to give up, but it could have come to the point that I couldn't afford school," said Carla Osborn, 31, from Portales, New Mexico.

Osborn is studying nursing at Clovis Community College, located in a very small town near New Mexico's border with Texas. Her husband, Brendon, works as a probation officer, but together they are already paying off his student loans and money is tight.

Osborn says she and her husband don't need any more debt, and she credits New Mexico's Opportunity Scholarship, which covers full tuition and books, for providing a pathway to her degree.

"I was praying and hoping I would get help somehow and it just kind of worked out," she said.

Even though the Biden administration's plan to make community college tuition-free for two years was stripped from the federal Build Back Better bill, the push for free college is alive and well in many parts of the country.

While the White House has turned its focus to extending the student loan payment pause, states have been quietly moving forward with plans to pass legislation of their own to make some college tuition-free.

Most recently, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, signed the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship Act, establishing the most extensive tuition-free scholarship program in the country.