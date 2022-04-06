Biden extends payment pause on federal student loans until September

The Biden administration has grappled with ending the pause on student loan payments as the economy's recovery from pandemic lows continues.

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday another extension of the payment pause on federal student loans, this time until September.

This is the sixth prolongment of the break, which has spanned more than 24 months and two presidencies. Borrowers have saved nearly $200 billion during that period, the Federal Reserve has found.

The pandemic-era relief policy freezing the bills of the tens of millions of Americans with education debt was first established by the former Trump administration in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic brought the U.S. economy to its knees.

Nearly all borrowers eligible for the pause have used it, with just around 1% of them continuing to pay, according to an analysis by higher-education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

Although the country has seen tremendous improvements since then, it would be risky to resume student loan payments right now, Biden said.

More from Personal Finance:

Many workers are unhappy with their pay

These are the top tax breaks for college expenses

White House expected to extend student loan payment pause through August

"We are still recovering from the pandemic and the unprecedented economic disruption it caused," Biden said, in a statement.

Restarting the payments could "threaten Americans' financial stability," Biden said, citing recent research from the Federal Reserve that forecasted a rise in delinquencies and defaults when the bills begin again.

Biden is also under tremendous pressure to forgive student debt. On the campaign trail, he promised to cancel $10,000 for all.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are pushing him to cancel closer to $50,000 per borrower.