Biden administration expected to extend payment pause for student loan borrowers through August

The Biden administration plans to announce another extension to the payment pause for federal student loan borrowers, sources tell CNBC. The pause is likely to last through August. This would be the sixth extension of the break, which has now spanned two presidencies. Currently, the pandemic-era relief policy suspending student loan bills is scheduled to lapse in May. Former President Donald Trump first announced the stay on bills for the millions of Americans with education debt in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic brought the U.S. economy to its knees and joblessness soared. Nearly all borrowers eligible for the pause have used it, with just around 1% of them continuing to pay, according to an analysis by higher-education expert Mark Kantrowitz. More from Personal Finance:

The country has emerged from the darkest days of the pandemic, and the unemployment rate has come back down. Yet the Biden administration has expressed reluctance to resume the payments before it makes its decision on student loan forgiveness.

"The president is going to look at what we should do on student debt before the pause expires, or he'll extend the pause," White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said last month on the podcast "Pod Save America." "Joe Biden right now is the only president in history where no one's paid on their student loans for the entirety of his presidency," Klain said. Democrats and advocates had warned that resuming the payments after more than two years could have signaled to some that Biden was turning away from his vow to forgive at least $10,000 in student debt for all, leading to damaging headlines and lower turnout at the polls come November. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are pushing the president to cancel closer to $50,000 per borrower.