25% of Americans are delaying retirement due to inflation, survey finds

A customer pumps gas into their car at a gas station on May 18, 2022 in Petaluma, California.

Americans' finances are being squeezed as inflation pushes up prices on things such as rent, groceries and gasoline.

As a result, one-quarter of Americans will have to delay their retirement, according to the BMO Real Financial Progress Index, a quarterly survey conducted between March 30 and April 25.

Putting off retirement plans is mostly due to disrupted savings from increased prices, the survey found. Because of higher prices, 36% of survey respondents said that they reduced their savings, and 21% specifically are putting away less for retirement to keep up with growing costs.

More from Invest in You:

How to save $1 million for retirement if you make $90,000

Meet a trafficking survivor who built a business with $400

NBA champion shares his three best tips for managing money

"We haven't seen this level of inflation in a very long time, and it's very daunting," said Paul Dilda, head of consumer strategy at BMO Harris Bank. He added that many people in or near retirement may not have considered this surge in prices in their financial plans, which has thrown off budgets and timelines as well.

Time horizons

Younger Americans have been the most adversely affected. More than 60% of those aged 18 to 34 said that they had to pull back savings contributions to make up for rising costs of necessities.

In addition to grappling with higher prices on nearly all goods and services, Americans are facing a volatile stock market that may have also contributed to shifting retirement timelines.

So far this year, the S&P 500 has shed more than 12%, a stark contrast from the previous year's gains.

"It's difficult to save, and these times are making it even more difficult," said Dilda.