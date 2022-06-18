The 10 most fun states in America to visit this summer, according to a new report

"Fun" looks a bit different for everyone, but some factors are universal: nice weather and a menu of entertaining, affordable activities, for example, almost always help create a fun environment.

Now that summer is here, people's calendars will be filling up with outdoor concerts, vacations and other festivities — and if you're lucky enough to take time off from work this season, you might be wondering where to go and what to do to get the most out of your summer.

Some places make it easier for you to enjoy yourself than others – at least according to a new report from WalletHub, which identifies the most fun states in America.

To determine the list, the personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key dimensions: "entertainment and recreation" and "nightlife."

More than 25 metrics were used, including restaurants and amusement parks per capita, shoreline mileage as well as access to national parks, and metrics were weighted differently. To calculate the overall score, each state's weighted average across all metrics was used.

Here are the 10 most fun states in America, according to WalletHub's report: