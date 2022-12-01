4 of the top 10 best college towns in the U.S. are in Florida—see where else made the list

In November, WalletHub released its report on 2023's best & worst college towns and cities in America.

The report compared 415 U.S. cities across three categories: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities.

The cities in the report were grouped based on the following population-size guidelines:

Large Cities: more than 300,000 people

Midsize Cities: 125,000 to 300,000 people

Small Cities: fewer than 125,000 people

New York City, specifically the borough of Manhattan, was ranked the worst large college city, according to WalletHub.

The city received a score of 41.50/100, and when compared to every city size, ranked 387 out of 415.

The Big Apple is home to schools like NYU, Columbia University, and Barnard College, which all rank as some of the best schools in the area and the country, according to Niche.