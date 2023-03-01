The FDA has authorized the first combination at-home test for Covid and flu—here's what to know

Determining whether you have a cold, the flu or Covid-19 might be getting a little easier soon.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the first over-the-counter combination test for Covid-19 and the flu for emergency use — which means you can now test yourself for the flu in the comfort of your home.

"The Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home Test is a single-use at-home test kit that provides results from self-collected nasal swab samples in roughly 30 minutes," the agency's statement says.

Prior to this, people needed to go to the doctor's office to test for the flu, says Dr. Michael Mina, epidemiologist, previous Harvard faculty and chief science officer of eMed.

"It's certainly the future. People don't want to swab their noses three different times and spend $300 to test for Covid, flu and RSV. So, bundling them together, it just creates a system where people can get a lot of information about themselves, in a shorter amount of time," says Mina.

"I think getting it into people's homes, and hands, is just going to improve our ability to be our own best advocates for our health."

Here's everything you need to know about the new test. Plus, Mina's recommendations for when to use it and what to do when you get your results.