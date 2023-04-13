Colombia launched a new digital nomad visa: Its best 3 cities for people who can work from anywhere

Colombia has joined the long list of countries offering digital nomad visas.

Those visas allow individuals to live and work in a different country for a set period of time. They became more and more popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced workers all around the world out of office spaces and into their homes. Many people took that opportunity to work from anywhere.

A standard requirement for digital nomad visas is that you work for an employer that is based outside of the host country or that you are self-employed.

Colombia, one of the cheapest countries in the world, says its new digital nomad visa is "designed primarily for entrepreneurs, freelancers, or workers with the freedom to work from anywhere," according to government agency ProColombia.

But It's important to note that the visa being offered is not a work visa. That means foreigners who successfully obtain the digital nomad visa will not be able to work for any Colombian company, neither public nor private.

Colombia's digital nomad visa is for anyone who intends to stay in the country for up to two years.

The country's tourism board launched a website sharing resources for digital nomads, including a list of cities that offer the best accommodations for long-term visitors.