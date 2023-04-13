Colombia launched a new digital nomad visa: Its best 3 cities for people who can work from anywhere
Colombia has joined the long list of countries offering digital nomad visas.
Those visas allow individuals to live and work in a different country for a set period of time. They became more and more popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced workers all around the world out of office spaces and into their homes. Many people took that opportunity to work from anywhere.
A standard requirement for digital nomad visas is that you work for an employer that is based outside of the host country or that you are self-employed.
Colombia, one of the cheapest countries in the world, says its new digital nomad visa is "designed primarily for entrepreneurs, freelancers, or workers with the freedom to work from anywhere," according to government agency ProColombia.
But It's important to note that the visa being offered is not a work visa. That means foreigners who successfully obtain the digital nomad visa will not be able to work for any Colombian company, neither public nor private.
Colombia's digital nomad visa is for anyone who intends to stay in the country for up to two years.
The country's tourism board launched a website sharing resources for digital nomads, including a list of cities that offer the best accommodations for long-term visitors.
3 best cities in Colombia for digital nomads
Bogotá is the capital of Colombia and the financial and business center of the entire country.
The city is home to traditional neighborhoods like Usaquen and La Candelaria, the latter known for its narrow cobblestone streets and centuries-old buildings.
After Bogotá, Medellín is the second-largest city in Colombia. The city is most known for its public transportation — it has its own metro and metro cable system.
Medellín also offers a sustainable tourism experience with easy access to national treasures like Tayrona Park and the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.
Another city highlighted by the Colombian government is Cartagena. The city is located by the Caribbean Sea and was declared a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1984.
Cartagena has several archipelagos and islands around it and is known for its mouth-watering cuisine. It is most known for its colonial buildings and is currently one of Colombia's most frequented tourist destinations, according to ProColombia.
Here's what else you need to know about Colombia's digital nomad visa
Applicants need to provide proof of employment, or self-employment, from their home country and demonstrate an income of at least 3 million Colombian pesos a month, or approximately $680 a month.
In addition, applicants must be passport holders from one of the approved countries or territories exempt from a short-stay visa, which includes the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, most of Europe, and Latin America, according to Colombia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
ProColombia stated that those who identify as entrepreneurs and want a digital nomad visa will need to submit a letter explaining their entrepreneurship project and the financial and human resources they have or aspire to have for their business venture.
Applicants will also need health insurance with coverage that extends to Colombia and will be valid throughout their stay.
