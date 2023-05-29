6 remote and hybrid companies that help pay for employees' vacations—and are all hiring now

In 2022, the average U.S. worker logged 11 hours of vacation.

That's according to a new report from Expedia, which warns that Americans are suffering from "vacation deprivation." Earlier this year, the trip-planning platform surveyed 14,527 people in more than 10 countries, including France, Mexico and Canada. Respondents in the U.S. took less time off than those in any other country.

People cited inflation, staffing shortages and busy schedules as the biggest impediments to taking more time off.

Still, paid time off is a sought-after benefit among U.S. workers, with 62% saying it's "extremely important" to them to have a job that offers vacation and personal days, according to the Pew Research Center, which surveyed 5,188 Americans in February.

To stave off burnout and improve employee retention, some companies are taking this perk a step further and offering to help offset the cost of employees' vacations.

If you're looking for a flexible job that will allow you to work remotely and help you afford to travel more, these six companies offer remote opportunities and give employees money to help offset the cost of their trips, according to FlexJobs: