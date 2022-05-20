These 10 companies help pay for their employees’ vacations

Michelle and Jeremy Warren's recent trip to the Galapagos Islands was paid for, in part, by her company, FullContact.

When Michelle Warren traveled to the Galapagos Islands for 10 days this spring, her bosses helped foot the bill.

It's one of the many benefits offered by her employer, Denver-based tech company FullContact.

Warren's not alone. While paid vacation days are a sought-after benefit, some employers are taking it a step further and giving workers money to help offset the cost of their trips.

Warren, who traveled with her husband, father and stepmother, received $7,000 towards the cost of her vacation.

"It's life changing, truly, to go to the Galapagos," said Warren, 38.

She and her husband, Jeremy, wanted to do something big and celebratory after they both earned their master's degrees.

"The bonus from FullContact meant that we could do that in a way that was super-meaningful for us as a family," Warren said.

On each work anniversary, employees get a vacation bonus, the amount of which depends on each person's tenure. It starts at $2,000 and maxes out at $7,000 by year three. The employee must also have a good performance record.

As the company's vice president of global human resources, Warren knows the impact the perk has on both employees and the company.

"It creates engagement, motivation for the work and energy around knowing that they can fully disconnect," she said.