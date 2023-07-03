How to ace a cold email, according to hiring experts: 'Change your mindset to a warm email'

For college students and young professionals looking to get their foot in the door of their target industry, a cold email is often the first step. It's a task that is often daunting, though — particularly for those without previous work experience. A cold email is an important way to network within your potential field of interest, Monster career expert Vicki Salemi tells CNBC Make It. Cold emails set you apart from other job applicants and allow you to demonstrate that you are willing to think outside the box. "When you email someone, you're building a relationship. Don't think of a job like a transaction. Think of it like a long-term relationship where you want to make and build strong connections to get your foot in the door," Salemi says. "Your peers and colleagues may not necessarily be doing this. So this is one way to stand out and connect with people who can help you and who can advance your career." To successfully send a cold email — and get on your dream company's radar — hiring experts share their tips in this step-by-step guide.

1. Do your research

Before hitting send, it is important to have done your homework, Salemi says. Think about whether the company has any job openings or if you are reaching out for informational purposes. "Determine what you are looking to get out of the email," she says. "Identify your goal: what is the anticipated outcome? Are you seeking an informational interview? An interview based on a job you recently applied to? A foot in the door? Once that's identified, you should be really clear in your email." In addition to determining what you are aiming to get from the email communications, it is important to determine the right person, or people, to contact. Often, a two-pronged approach is warranted and young professionals should consider reaching out to both recruiters and members of their target department, Salemi says. Above all, it is important to find specific points of contact at your target company. The key to avoiding the spam folder is finding a specific name instead of emailing "careers@company.com," Salemi says. "Identify who you're going to contact; definitely aim for a person rather than a generic email box."

2. Establish a connection

How to ace the art of the cold email? The key is a strong anchor point, founder and CEO of Career Strategy Lab Sarah Doody tells CNBC Make It. "Think of an anchor as the connection point between you and the person you're emailing. Maybe you met in person, have a mutual friend or conversed online. Mention how you know each other or how you're connected and you'll instantly increase the chances of someone replying," Doody says. "When I worked in recruiting and received cold emails, I did not pay close attention to them," Salemi adds. "Typically I responded with a generic response like, 'Thank you for your email, we are reviewing your resume and will get back to you soon if it's a fit.' But, I didn't have any time to invest in someone I already did not know or have a connection to." For the emails she received containing a point of connection, however — whether it be a shared experience or a recent conference she had attended — Salemi says she was much more likely to respond. "Connections are key," she says. "Leverage the subject line in the email. Something like, "Hello from an [insert alma mater name] alum" or "Networking via [insert mutual contact's name]" or the [professional industry organization]." Ultimately, Salemi says that warm emails, based on commonalities, are often more successful than cold emails. "Try to change your mindset from a cold email to a warm email," Salemi says. "Network your way to get your foot in the door so when someone receives that email, they have a connection to you." She adds, "You can still cold email. I'm not saying don't ever do it, but a warm email connection can increase the chances significantly of someone responding to you and engaging with you to help you advance to the next level."

3. Get to the point

Treat your email like a cover letter or an elevator pitch: it is your chance to quickly market yourself to recruiters and higher-level employees at your target company, Salemi says. "Go in with a specific ask. Don't ask to pick people's brains. Ask for what you want," Doody says. Like a cover letter, the email should highlight your ask, the two or three experiences that make you stand out and links to your professional accounts. "It should be succinct and highlight your strengths. The first sentence should be a friendly greeting along with your goal," Salemi says. "The middle section goes into your strengths and why they should be interested in speaking with you. Then, you should wrap it up with the anticipated outcome such as 'hope to hear from you soon.'" When it comes to the email, shorter is better, Doody says. "Keep the request short. Too many people write a novel and this is an instant turn-off. Instead, ditch the pleasantries and get to the point," she says.

4. Be patient