Psychologist: The No. 1 soft skill highly successful people use at work—‘It’s like having a superpower’

Millionaires and CEOs alike tout the importance of being productive, organized and grinding 24/7 to build a successful career.

While this might be true, there's a different skill that gives successful people a competitive edge in the workplace — being a good listener, says Sarah Sarkis, a psychologist and Exos' senior director of performance psychology.

At Exos, a performance coaching company, Sarkis and her team of dieticians, physical therapists and other health experts teach NFL players, executives at Fortune 100 companies like Intel and Humana, and other professionals how to thrive in high-pressure environments.

What sets high achievers apart from everyone else, Sarkis has discovered, is that they excel at communicating — and active listening is "an important, underrated" part of that, she says.

"Few people know how to be fully present in a conversation and respond thoughtfully to what another person is saying," Sarkis adds.

Instead, most people fall into the trap of listening without hearing the other person's perspective.

Sarkis explains: "You enter the conversation prepared for where you want it to end, or distracted … whether that is rolling your eyes, huffing and puffing, cutting someone off or getting distracted by your phone. But sometimes this very style of listening is why your conversations, your negotiations and your conflicts go sideways."

Here, the performance psychologist offers three strategies for becoming a better listener at work: