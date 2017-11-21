Why you should consider working over the holiday if you want to get ahead

If you want to be successful, you'll have to put in the work, says John D. Spooner, author of "No One Ever Told Us That: Money And Life Lessons For Young Adults." And that could include coming in over the holidays.

Spooner is a Harvard-educated, Boston Globe No. 1 best-selling author who was named one of the 100 best financial advisors in America by financial-investment website Barron's. And he says that, unless you inherited wealth and position, you'll have to make some trade-offs in order to get what you want.

"One of them may be that you have to show up to work when no one else is there," he writes.

Other successful entrepreneurs, such as self-made millionaire Grant Cardone, agree. "There are 168 hours in a week," Cardone tells CNBC. "You should be working most of them." He says he logs about 95 hours of work each week.

Show up on Thanksgiving, Christmas, even Valentine's Day and Columbus Day, to focus on getting ahead, suggests Cardone. "If you want to change your condition, you have to work," he says, and, "if you can outwork the rest of the population, you're going to get lucky."