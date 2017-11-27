VISIT CNBC.COM

5 Cyber Monday deals college students can't afford to miss

Peathegee Inc | Getty Images

College students are perpetually strapped for cash. Over the past 20 years, the cost of tuition has increased by 157 percent for private universities, 194 percent for out-of-state public universities and a whopping 237 percent for in-state public universities.

To cut costs, students should keep their eyes peeled for opportunities to save money on their everyday purchases. Even billionaire Mark Cuban says that buying things you need while they're on sale is one of the best ways to save money and get a positive return on investment.

Here are five Cyber Monday deals students can't afford to overlook:

Hero Images | Getty Images

Textbooks

If you want to buy your textbooks at a discount, Cyber Monday might be your most affordable opportunity. Bookstores trying to compete with e-commerce giant Amazon are offering serious Cyber Monday deals. Barnes & Noble, for instance, is giving shoppers 15 percent off with the code "SHOPALLDAY."

If renting is more your style, textbook rental services like Chegg offer year-round savings.

College gear

College pride doesn't have to break the bank. Bed Bath & Beyond is selling a wide variety of discounted college-branded gear this Cyber Monday. Be sure to check out marked-down college blankets, cornhole sets, bedding and more.

Coffee

Coffee is a universal college necessity, and Cyber Monday is a great way to get your caffeine fix on a budget.

Keurig is offering 25 percent off on all of their products with the code "CYBERMONDAY25" and retailers like Target, Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond all have a wide selection of affordable French presses.

Dorm kitchen hacks

The Instant Pot has been flying off of Amazon's virtual shelves this season — and for good reason. The seemingly magical multi-cooker is versatile, energy-efficient and fast. On Cyber Monday, you can save 38 percent on the Instant Pot.

If you aren't interested in making such a big investment in your dorm room kitchen, check out holiday deals on smaller products, like a microwave egg cooker or a microwave cleaner.

External hard drives

In order to avoid a technological catastrophe, every college student should regularly backup their essays, assignments and projects.

External hard drives can be one of the safest and most cost-effective ways to make sure you don't lose your hard work because of a technological mishap. This Cyber Monday, don't miss out on half-off external hard drives from Best Buy.

